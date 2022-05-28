Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up to $43.80

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.80, but opened at $45.73. Shake Shack shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 2,087 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

