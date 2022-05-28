Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.48. Big Lots shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 3,851 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

