Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.26. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,307 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $623,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

