Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.