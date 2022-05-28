VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.16. VTEX shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 2,064 shares changing hands.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Get VTEX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in VTEX by 2,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in VTEX by 2,701.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.