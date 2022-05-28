Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.93, but opened at $58.00. Genesco shares last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 1,105 shares.
The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
