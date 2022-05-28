Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.93. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,976 shares trading hands.

MNTK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.87 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

