Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

VLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Velo3D has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 460.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 166,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Velo3D by 1,574.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the first quarter worth $438,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.