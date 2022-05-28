Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 52.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

