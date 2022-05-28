Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $70.88. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 792 shares.
The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.
About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.