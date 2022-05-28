Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $70.88. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 792 shares.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

