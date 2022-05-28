Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.60. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 8,530 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.