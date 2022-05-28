Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.60. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 8,530 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.77.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
