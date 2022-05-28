Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,584.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,839.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Also, insider Stephen Welton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

