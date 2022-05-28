SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 7109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $922.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

