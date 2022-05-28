Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.14

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $3,925,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

