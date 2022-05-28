Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.20

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 18816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.