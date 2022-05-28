Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.30

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 12827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Meritor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,157,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.