Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.30

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 3306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
