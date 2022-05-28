Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.30

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 3306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

