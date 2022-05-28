Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.11

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 2904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.