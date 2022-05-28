ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.75

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 1127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.