ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.75

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 1127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.
ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.
About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
