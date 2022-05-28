Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.55

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 44273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

