Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $27,501,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $27,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 100.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 398,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brady by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 71.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

