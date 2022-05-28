SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Gap Up to $63.24

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.24, but opened at $65.77. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 143,912 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.