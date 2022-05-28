Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.92. Pulmonx shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 253 shares.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $686.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.