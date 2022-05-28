Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up to $186.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $186.00, but opened at $193.29. Saia shares last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 207 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

