Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.85. The stock has a market cap of £103.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65. Beeks Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.64).
