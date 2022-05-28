Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.85. The stock has a market cap of £103.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65. Beeks Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.64).

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

