Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.10) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377 ($4.74).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 271 ($3.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 327.88. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

