Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £592.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.71.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,916.82).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

