Berenberg Bank Cuts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 780

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.69) to GBX 750 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 851.67 ($10.72).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 652.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 633.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($127,846.99). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.52) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($251,308.67).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

