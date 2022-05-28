Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

NYSE BMO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,277,000 after purchasing an additional 441,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 260.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

