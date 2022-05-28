Maxim Group Trims Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Target Price to $0.50

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Aegis lowered Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

