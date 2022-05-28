Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $380.63

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.63 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.66). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.72), with a volume of 625,595 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.17) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498 ($6.27).

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.97.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

