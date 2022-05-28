Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $2,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,246.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,485.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,682.83.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

