BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.90% from the company’s current price.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.91) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

