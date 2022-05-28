BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.91) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.52).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

