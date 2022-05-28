LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $135.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCII. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

LCII stock opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in LCI Industries by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

