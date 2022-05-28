NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

