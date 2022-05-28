Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTNX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

