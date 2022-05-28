ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $722.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

