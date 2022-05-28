Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.10) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.73) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.83) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.54).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($29.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,413.50 ($30.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,200.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

