Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.28. Hypera shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 2,036 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
