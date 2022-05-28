NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s previous close.

NXGL opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. NEXGEL has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

