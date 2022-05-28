Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 247.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

