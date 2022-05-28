Stephens Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $55.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Q2 has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.