Critical Survey: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paramount Global and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05% Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Global and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 1 1 2 0 2.25 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Global currently has a consensus target price of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Paramount Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paramount Global is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and Paramount Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.77 $4.54 billion $6.11 5.55 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.82 $4.54 billion 6.11 5.94

Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Paramount Global pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Paramount Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

