Comparing Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) and Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Brewbilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -4.14% -20.28% -5.53% Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Brewbilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Brewbilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.31 $80,000.00 ($0.07) -5.16 Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Brewbilt Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats Brewbilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

About Brewbilt Brewing (Get Rating)

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

