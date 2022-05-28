Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Grows By 148.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

