DA Davidson Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $38.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,920.00 price target on the stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,055.39 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,041.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,978.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.