AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $28.14 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $28.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $28.93. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $23.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $30.19 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,055.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,041.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,978.74. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

