argenx’s (ARGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($16.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.53.

ARGX opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.22.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

