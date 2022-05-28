TheStreet Downgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.